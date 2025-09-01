43,924 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $105.00 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

