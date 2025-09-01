Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 145,952 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,952 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $43,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bancorp by 98.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,261,337.44. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,669. The trade was a 40.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $76.24 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

