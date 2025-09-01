AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $184.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

