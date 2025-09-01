DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,906 Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after purchasing an additional 781,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,274 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,389,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,458,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.87.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.