Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 762 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $206.09 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $199.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

