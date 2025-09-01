Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

