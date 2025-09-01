Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in AECOM $ACM

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

