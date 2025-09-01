The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 637.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $203.63 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

