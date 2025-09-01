PagerDuty $PD Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of PagerDuty worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PD opened at $16.72 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

