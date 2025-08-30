Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

NYSE:AS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.31. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,066 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,747,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,264,000 after purchasing an additional 918,361 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,562,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

