AMP Limited (AMPPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.907 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
About AMP
