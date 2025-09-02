AMP Limited (AMPPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.907 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

AMP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About AMP

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

