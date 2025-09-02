Linde PLC (LIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Linde has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $18.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Linde Stock Down 0.8%

Linde stock opened at $478.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.70 and its 200 day moving average is $462.07. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

