MPM Bioimpact LLC Cuts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

MPM Bioimpact LLC lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up 3.9% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

