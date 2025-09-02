Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 728.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

