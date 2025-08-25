TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.0318

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,341.45 or 0.99708729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.53 or 0.00377486 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,344,195,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,329,345,686 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,344,195,694.20467224 with 1,329,345,686.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03338986 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $12,217,038.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

