Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after acquiring an additional 667,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $102.5460 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

