Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TIGO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
