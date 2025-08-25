Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,701 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for about 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Terreno Realty worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,261,000 after acquiring an additional 125,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terreno Realty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,918,000 after acquiring an additional 523,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,895,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,583 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.7740 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

