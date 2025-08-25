Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 15,074 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.3420 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

