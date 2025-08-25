Perth Mint Gold Token Price Tops $1,888.98 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $563.67 thousand and $1.89 thousand worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,888.98 or 0.06198125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 115 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

