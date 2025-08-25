South Plains Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $156.2670 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

