Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $274.72 Thousand

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $274.72 thousand and approximately $32.92 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000044 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,295.65 or 0.60596614 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

