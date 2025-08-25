South Plains Financial Inc. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,900 shares of company stock valued at $135,121,890. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $319.3560 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.52. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

