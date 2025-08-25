Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $593.21 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.32. The company has a market capitalization of $712.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.23 and a 200 day moving average of $542.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

