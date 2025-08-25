PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $83.64 million and $13.45 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 988,626,950.36590124 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.09979087 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $11,644,012.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

