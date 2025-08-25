O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $84,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $7,983,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $102.31 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.