Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,163,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $222.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

