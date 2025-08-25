BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

BJ stock traded down $0.0930 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.0170. 313,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

