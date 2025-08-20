GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $455.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.27 and a 200 day moving average of $409.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $465.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.