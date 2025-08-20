Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,394,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

