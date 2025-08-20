Colonial Trust Advisors Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 304.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,234,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,117,000 after buying an additional 1,605,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after buying an additional 2,005,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $620,415,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,349,790. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.0%

GILD opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

