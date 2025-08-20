Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $103.6440 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

