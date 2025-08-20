TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.76 and its 200 day moving average is $514.82. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.