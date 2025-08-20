Aspire Growth Partners LLC Has $941,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LLY opened at $703.5670 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $760.97 and a 200-day moving average of $793.02. The company has a market cap of $665.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

