Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 13,750,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,370,000 after purchasing an additional 610,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.3450 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

