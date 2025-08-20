Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $192,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 84,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,214.15 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $515.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.