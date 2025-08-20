Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VEA opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.