Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $1.18 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $346.88 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.79.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

