ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after buying an additional 4,819,443 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $977,880,000 after buying an additional 497,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

