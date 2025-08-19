Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stake Raised by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Stephens dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

