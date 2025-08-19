Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $155,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $5,016,755.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,271,540.26. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,140 shares of company stock valued at $84,302,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $412.86 billion, a PE ratio of 580.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

