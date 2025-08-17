Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,765 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

