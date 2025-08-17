1,483 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PM opened at $166.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.