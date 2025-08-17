Corient IA LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $260,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Broadcom by 78.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,389,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,573,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $306.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.79. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

