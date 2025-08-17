Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

