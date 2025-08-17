LWM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LWM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 291,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

