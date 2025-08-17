EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $580.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $572.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

