Round Hill Asset Management Has $601,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

IBM opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.86 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

