Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $32.73 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,238.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,103.00. The stock has a market cap of $526.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

