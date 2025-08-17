Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $968,000 Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

